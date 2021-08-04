SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPC21, the MPC Digital Commerce Event, today announced it will host its annual conference virtually on Aug. 17-19, 2021. The conference theme, "Where digital commerce and technology meet," reflects an increasingly global focus and diverse constituency, event organizers stated.
Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Digital Commerce Event thanked MPC sponsors for covering registration costs, stating the show has evolved from an annual meeting to an always-on platform spanning the entire global commerce value chain.
"Last year our sponsors, speakers and exhibitors harnessed the raw power of digital to present to a global audience," said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Digital Commerce Event. "This year's show will be a perfect platform for showcasing digital commerce."
EXPANSIVE AGENDA
Ellerman stated that Dominic V. Venturo, senior executive vice president and chief digital officer at U.S. Bank, will open MPC21 with a keynote presentation, followed by two and a half days of live presentations, exhibits and networking with daily cash prizes.
This year's keynote speaker line-up includes: Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO at Arkose Labs; Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR; Scott Goldthwaite, president, Aliaswire; Jean-Pierre Lacroix, president, SLD; Kathy Crumley, global banking strategist, Intel; Kash Razzaghi, SVP, revenue and partnerships, Circle Internet Financial Inc.; David Lott, Retail Payments Risk Forum, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker; Eagle Yi, fintech executive and former head of WeChat Pay North America; Todd McDonald, chief product officer, R3; Ashish Arya, global head of strategy and marketing, Pinterest; and Rob Hanlon, CEO, Cybermoney.
In addition to discussions on banking, security, finance, cryptocurrency, technology, regulatory and other digital commerce sectors, the show will include WeedTech US, a fintech event for cannabis, CBD and hemp industry stakeholders.
Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO at Arkose Labs, said, "I'm very much looking forward to MPC21 and connecting with people from the industry on the all-important issue of combatting mobile fraud."
Kathy Crumley, global banking strategist at Intel, will cover transformational innovation in AI, Edge Computing, banking and financial services. "Participating in the MPC/Digital Commerce conference experience, Intel will continue to showcase our commitment to the banking industry as we lean into our premier partner ecosystem in their delivery of end-to-end secure solutions & service," she said.
Scott Goldthwaite, president at Aliaswire and keynote speaker, will open the Banking Track. "The MPC conference has become more important to financial institutions, particularly as their commercial clients have come under pressure to improve electronic invoicing and enterprise payment processes and seek solutions to help them remain viable," he said.
SAVE YOUR SEAT
MPC21 Virtual attendees can waive their entrance fee – normally $599, by visiting https://mobilepaymentconference.com/register-now-2021/ and using the promo code OPPORTUNITY2021:
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC brings together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolving payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual marks the 11th year of the Mobile & Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce and Technology Meet," will focus on current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. Register today for MPC21
