PHOENIX, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPC21, the premier MPC Digital Commerce Event, today announced it will host its 11th annual conference for FinTech innovators and decision-makers on Aug. 24-26, 2021. The conference will take place entirely online with free admission.
Marla Ellerman, executive director, the MPC Digital Commerce Event thanked MPC sponsors and partners for their generously footing conference registration, adding that last year's digital event was an unprecedented success.
"Last year our sponsors, speakers and exhibitors harnessed the raw power of digital to present to a global audience," said Marla Ellerman. "It was a perfect platform for sharing the incredible digital commerce journey."
MPC21 Virtual offers participants the same high-quality education and conversation that has made MPC a must-attend event on the future of alternative payments worldwide for the past decade. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry.
The MPC21 team reviewed every leading virtual event platform in the market before settling on one that gives attendees a world-class experience. Please click here to be put on the notification list for when registration opens later this month.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Incredible attendee rewards, including digital wallets, gift cards and much more
- Access to the same experts and content that made MPC the digital commerce market leader
- A multimedia exhibit hall experience that enables attendees to interact with our industry-leading sponsors – from seeing their videos to engaging in 1-on-1 discussions
- Special networking and social functions
MPC21's theme "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet" will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. MPC21 Virtual features special events, including a Workshop hosted by U.S. Bank on August 24.
"Digital payments took center stage during the pandemic and will continue to drive economic recovery," said Ellerman. "Our industry has been helping people stay safe, productive and profitable throughout these challenging times. Accelerated adoption of contactless payments and touchless digital commerce is here to stay."
HOT TOPICS ON DECK FOR MPC21 VIRTUAL INCLUDE:
- Effects of COVID-19 on Digital Payments
- 5G Impact on Payments & IoT
- Blockchain/Digital Currency
- Digital Wallets
- Embedded Finance
- Faster Payments
- Economic Outlook for Payments
- M&A Mega Mergers
- P2P Payment Strategies
- PayFac & ISV Partnerships
- Payment Authentication Biometrics
- Security & Fraud
- Technology Innovation
- Zelle & Real Time Payments
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 24-26, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit http://www.mobilepaymentconference.com.
