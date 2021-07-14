PHOENIX, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPC21, the premier MPC Digital Commerce Event, is pleased to announce its lineup of keynote speakers for MPC21 Virtual, the 11th annual conference on the future of emerging and alternative payments, Aug. 17-19, 2021.
MPC21'S KEYNOTE SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
- Ammar Ahmed, Senior Director, Billing Solutions, Heartland
- Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR
- Ashish Arya, Global Head of Vertical strategy & Marketing, Financial Services, Pinterest
- Kathy Crumley, Global Banking Lead & Payment Enablement Strategist, Intel
- Scott Goldthwaite, President, Aliaswire
- Peter Gordon, Head of Enterprise Money Movement, U.S. Bank
- Kevin Gosschalk, CEO & Founder, Arkose Labs
- Jean-Pierre Lacroix, President, SLD
- Dominic V. Venturo, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, U.S. Bank
Attendee admission is covered in full by MPC21 sponsors, so that businesses can hear from these Fintech innovators and thought leaders about digital commerce technologies and strategies that are keeping businesses up and running during the pandemic.
To take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity, attendees can enter the code MPC21KEY to have their entire entrance costs – normally $599 – covered by MPC21 sponsors. Registration is available at https://mobilepaymentconference.com/register-now-2021/.
"We have a stellar line-up of speakers at MPC21, that reflects our evolving technology and business models," said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, the MPC Digital Commerce Event. "I'm thrilled to see such a diversity of thought leaders and perspectives at this year's conference."
MPC21's theme "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. MPC21 Virtual features two special events, including a workshop on changing the payments industry hosted by U.S. Bank on August 17 and WeedTech US, a colocated FinTech event for Cannabis, CBD and Hemp payments on August 19.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit https://mobilepaymentconference.com/.
