NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced its partnership with the SNP Group, a transformation software company, to provide support to customers in their digitalization journey. Under the partnership agreement, Mphasis will provide its proven system, application, and product capability to build a Digital Transformation Center for SNP in Pune, India. The center aims to deliver an SAP Transformation Solution to SNP clients across the world.
SNP is a pioneer in providing transformation services to its customers using industry-proven SAP software. SAP as an enterprise application is critical for large enterprises, and the transformation center set up by Mphasis will help with development, data migration, and code remediation activities for SNP's customers. The SNP Group has platforms and solutions that enable migrations to take place in a predictable manner and within a reduced timeline.
Through this partnership, Mphasis and SNP agree to use the SNP software CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach to supply combined SAP transformation offerings to their strategic customers and provide business values across the entire value chain.
"Mphasis is excited to partner with the German company SNP. As a leading global provider of SAP® landscape transformation solutions, SNP applies its automated software CrystalBridge® to deliver seamless SAP solutions for all scenarios, including carve-outs, acquisitions, mergers and divestitures. SNP also offers its unique BLUEFIELD™ approach to SAP S/4HANA integration that enables enterprises to upgrade and migrate to S/4 in a single go-live project," says Elango R, President, Mphasis Hi-tech Business Unit. "Mphasis will continue to garner product implementation knowledge from this partnership to assist all customers in migrating and transforming to the latest SAP version, S/4HANA, quickly and efficiently."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mphasis and have access to Mphasis' vast SAP capabilities for the optimized execution of projects," says Michael Dirks, Managing Director and Global Head of Services at SNP. "As Mphasis utilizes our innovative platform for their clients' SAP transformation programs, we look forward to helping customers realize value from their deployments."
About Mphasis
Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide a hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.
About the SNP Group
SNP helps organizations transform their business models and take advantage of the opportunities arising from digitalization with its own solutions. Its software and services make it easier to implement technical or commercial changes in business applications and allow customers to automate this process.
The unique SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach and the world-leading SNP business transformation platform CrystalBridge® have laid the foundations for the company to set an industry standard for automated data transformation. SNP specializes in automatically analyzing, implementing and tracking changes in IT systems. This approach greatly improves quality while significantly reducing costs, risks and the time required to complete complex transformation projects while observing the highest compliance and security standards.
The SNP Group has around 1,300 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com