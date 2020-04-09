NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the U.S.. Great Place to Work works with companies around the world to build a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives better business performance. Fewer than 1,000 companies across the U.S. are certified by the organization.
This certification is a significant achievement as it uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data driven methodology. Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Mphasis.
"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the U.S.," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, Mphasis. "We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their co-workers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."
Mphasis has instituted a strategic, long-term plan to hire, develop, engage and retain the best employees at all levels of the organization. This year's assessment and survey results show that the Mphasis employee experience and leadership behaviors have proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.
"We congratulate Mphasis on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.
About Mphasis
Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.