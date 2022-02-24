NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the nation's leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prize for "Technology Start-Up Company of the Year" by the Greater Nashville Technology Council. The award was announced during the 13th Annual Nashville Technology Council (NTC) Awards live from the Wildhorse Saloon to over 550 attendees on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
The "Technology Start-Up Company of the Year" award recognizes the top tech start-up in Middle Tennessee that has used technology in a new and innovative way to obtain success. To qualify for the award, nominees must be headquartered in Middle Tennessee and have a founder actively working in the business. Nominations for the award were open to the public in 2021, and the finalists were evaluated by a panel of independent judges in early 2022. Mployer Advisor was named a finalist for the award on December 16, 2021, alongside Pivot Technology School and Clovers.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Greater Nashville Technology Council and incredibly grateful to Nashville's technology and healthcare community for its outpouring of support and confidence," said Brian Freeman, the Founder and CEO of Mployer Advisor. "This award is a testament to our company's mission and a compliment to our dedicated team. It's only in Nashville where you could apply a traditional West Coast-style business model to tackle one of healthcare's largest structural issues."
The 13th Annual NTC Awards is an event dedicated to connecting, uniting, developing and promoting Middle Tennesse's rich community of developers and technology entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and institutions. The event, co-hosted by Brian Moyer, CEO and President of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, and Adrian J.R. Davis, founder of Developmental Resource Group, represented more than 130 technology companies and related organizations in Middle Tennessee.
About Mployer Advisor:
Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search, evaluate and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to great benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company's specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly-rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform.
