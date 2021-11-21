CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPS Interactive (MPSi), a global leader in Learning solutions, recently won three LearnX Live! Awards including one Diamond and two Gold. In the virtual award ceremony held on 17th - 18th November 2021, MPS Interactive won a Diamond award for Best Learning & Development Project suite in the sales training category and two Gold awards for Best eLearning Design suite in the micro/bite-size and shift-it-online categories.
These awards recognize the outstanding work of the MPS Interactive team who has designed and delivered interactive and innovative training solutions for its clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing the winning streak since 2016, this year MPS Interactive added three more awards in various categories and extended its tally to 13 LearnX Live! Awards.
The LearnX Live! Awards is an annual international awards program that recognizes multiple fields within learning, development, and talent management across the corporate, education, and public-service sectors worldwide. Each year, the Awards uncover incredible projects and solutions that deliver business value.
"We're honored to have our solutions recognized at LearnX Live! Awards and it is an acknowledgment that we are serving our customers right," said Rajesh Jumani, Global Chief Revenue Officer at MPS Interactive. "We believe that this recognition will further provide an impetus to our innovative customer-centric approach and will empower us to enable our customers and partners in their digital learning, training, and development journey."
MPS Interactive is synonymous with high-quality learning content that combines engaging learning and visual design while strongly focusing on meeting clients' learning objectives. MPSi has a solid reputation as a developer of custom eLearning content and innovative learning solutions featuring simulations, serious games, gamification, 3D animation, augmented/virtual reality, and learning nuggets.
MPS Interactive is a leading provider of eLearning solutions and platforms. Founded in 1990 as Tata Interactive Systems, the company was a part of the $100 billion Tata Group until its acquisition by MPS Limited in 2018.
MPSi counts over 100 Fortune 500 companies as its clients and offers a spectrum of solutions in experiential learning, eLearning content development, consulting, and learning technologies and platforms. MPSi is known for award-winning gamification, simulations, and immersive learning solutions. MPSi was named one of the Top 20 Training Outsourcing companies in 2021, by Training Industry Inc.
