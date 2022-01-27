NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPS Limited today announced the publication of its case study "Preparations in an Emergency: MPS Limited's Response to COVID-19" examining the company's rapid response to COVID-19-related challenges impacting the workforce. The case study outlines implemented solutions, examines key performance indicators (KPIs) tracked, outcomes observed, and shares lessons learned.
The case study outlines COVID-19 pandemic related challenges to the MPS business, and highlights how the company responded to infrastructural issues, while also taking care of employees, and continuing to deliver quality service to all clients. The study includes a blueprint of the foundational best practices for work from home (WFH) arrangements and employee-centric activities that made measurable success possible during the early COVID period. The company is sharing this model openly, in hopes that is useful to the broader service provider community and that it is deemed replicable by other 'employee-and-client-first' organizations.
The unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 forced many organizations to reevaluate their preparations ahead of the next emergency or global stress test of this magnitude. With the case study, MPS Limited reiterates that the company's top priority is addressing societal, economic, and cultural factors that put the health and safety of its employees first.
"Our priorities are everyone's welfare and to ensure that MPS continues to function effectively without any disruptions to our commitments," commented Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited. "Our business continuity plan is robust. We exhibited strength in 2020 and differentiated ourselves in the marketplace and we will carry forward the same relentless spirit in the coming months. We will relook at the WFH situation once 100% of our employees are fully vaccinated."
While originally envisaged a Herculean task, the company shifted 2,200 employees working in different locations in India to a decentralized work from home environment within 72 hours. Meanwhile, the company also set a milestone in recruitment by hiring more employees during the pandemic period than in previous years.
To learn more about MPS Limited's specific Business Continuity Plan initiatives, strategies, and how the company managed a successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, read the case study, and please share with any organization that will find this best practice useful.
About MPS Limited
MPS was established as a subsidiary of Macmillan Limited in 1970 to change the way the world learns. After a change of majority stake in 2011-12 and with an entrepreneurial mind set, MPS developed significant momentum as a result of consistent reinvestment in the business and seven acquisitions in seven years.
MPS now provides content, learning, and platform solutions; we are a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, educational institutions, and content aggregators. MPS is listed on major Indian stock exchanges; over 2,500 associates power MPS across seven development centers in India, three subsidiaries in Europe, and five client offices in the US. MPS has been at the forefront of market changes, introducing new ways of learning and driving impact from each learning experience through engaging content and advanced platforms.
Media Contact
Alison McGonagle-O'Connell, MPS Limited, 1-888-849-9323, hello@mpslimited.com
SOURCE MPS Limited