PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPX, a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based solutions for print and digital communications management and delivery, is pleased to announce that it was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine. This marks the ninth time that the company has been honored by the awards program created by the Society for Human Resource Management - Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group.
"It is such an honor to receive this distinction once again," comments MPX Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Jackson. "We work hard to provide our employees with a satisfying and challenging place to work that they enjoy coming to each and every day. This award is a testament to our achieving that goal."
The statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
About MPX
MPX delivers innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing communications needs of customers, simply and efficiently, when and how they want, elevating every interaction to deliver the right experience each and every time. Using proprietary, cloud-based BPaaS applications, MPX simplifies the management of critical customer communications — seamlessly, securely, and cost-effectively. For more information, please visit http://www.mpxonline.com.
