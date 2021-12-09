PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MRE Finance LLC specializes in helping seniors and those critically ill seeking to sell their life insurance policy. The transaction, also known as a life settlement, is a decision that can provide financial freedom for many seniors.
A life insurance policy can be one of the most valuable assets people own and most are unaware that the policy can be sold for a one-time cash payout. There are many reasons why seniors consider selling their policy. Some wish to supplement their retirement, pay medical bills, eliminate debt, pay for memory care, help their children or the insurance is no longer needed. Whatever the reason, once the policy is sold, you can use the money for whatever you choose.
It's relatively simple to sell your policy. Transfer the ownership of the policy to a buyer, known as a life settlement provider, and you'll receive a cash payment with no more expenses related to the policy. Overall, the process takes approximately 6-8 weeks for the settlement to be finalized with an experienced provider, but timelines can vary based on who your insurance company is and how quickly they provide the needed documents.
When considering to sell a life insurance policy there is some basic information you will need to get started; type of policy (Whole, Universal, Term), amount of coverage, the age and health of the policyholder and the state you live in. The payout from a life settlement is typically higher than the surrender value, but lower than the death benefit. MRE Finance will review your life insurance policy and if qualified, provide you with a free estimate.
The free life settlement calculator on the MRE Finance website provides an easy way for consumers to find out the potential value of their policy in minutes. The website also provides educational and informational content with over 100 blogs to help seniors and those critically ill understand the benefits, the process, and regulations as well as health, lifestyle, insurance and financial planning.
Begin your journey to financial freedom by learning more with MRE Finance.
Website: https://mrefinance.com/
Ph. 1-800-521-0770
About MRE Finance LLC
MRE Finance brings over 25 years of experience in the life and viatical settlement industry. Our mission is to educate and provide information to help seniors and those chronically ill to live life with dignity and greater financial stability by assisting them to sell their life insurance policy with ease. MRE Finance believes in being transparent with its clients and, above all respecting their privacy.
Press Release By South Florida Media
Media Contact
Natalie Rouse, MRE Finance, 925-207-0178, natalie@scimedia.tv
SOURCE MRE Finance