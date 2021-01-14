KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funds innovative breakthrough and emerging technologies for the Department of Defense (DOD). Developing and implementing cutting edge technology that is high risk and reward requires the most advanced multidisciplinary teams. DARPA's Biological Technologies Office recently awarded the MRIGlobal Team's proposal to "Detect It with Gene Editing Technologies" (DIGET).
DIGET aims to provide next-generation detection for the DOD by combining gene-editing technology with fieldable diagnostics and biosurveillance. DIGET will apply CRISPR technologies to develop a disposable point of care device for detection of at least 10 targets and a massively multiplexed device for at least 1,000 targets. MRIGlobal received an initial contract award for $12.7M with a total contract value of up to $36.7M over a four-year period of performance. MRIGlobal will lead a world-class team of partners: Mammoth Biosciences, Draper, IDbyDNA, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Toolbox Medical Innovations to develop chemistry and devices. This program is timely and addresses the COVID-19 pandemic which is an application the program intends to address for emerging and novel biothreats.
About MRIGlobal
MRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, we perform contract research for government, industry, and academia. Our customized solutions in national security and defense and health include research and development capabilities in clinical research support, infectious disease and biological threat agent detection, global biological engagement, in vitro diagnostics, and laboratory management and operations. MRIGlobal is one of two partners in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, which manages and operates the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado, for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit mriglobal.org
For more than 75 years, MRIGlobal has supported internal and client biological laboratory research. Over the past 20 years, MRIGlobal expertise has led biosafety and biorisk management program development in the U.S. and internationally. Our credentialed safety experts are at the forefront of our company's efforts to remain compliant in our own facilities, and we rely on them to continue providing relevant, up-to-date site assessments and training around the world.