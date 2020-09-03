CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leader in producing high performance and innovative laptops, debuted its "Business & Productivity" lineup during the brand's virtual summit, where it also unveiled a new, modern logo for the lineup. The high-performance laptop lineup includes the Summit, Prestige and Modern Series and is outfitted with the powerful 11th Gen Intel processor, offering up to 20 percent faster performance and helping boost productivity and efficiency while working from home.
The lineup also features PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0 and bilateral noise reduction for mics and speakers, helping reduce ambient noise during video calls. Users can also pair their laptop with Intel iRIS Xe graphics, boasting speeds three times faster than standard integrated graphics.
"This bold new direction is a major milestone for MSI, as we're traditionally known as a high-performance gaming brand," said Derek Chen, MSI's Notebook Division-Global Sales and Marketing Director. "2020 has been full of challenges but they also come with new opportunities. Today we are proud to introduce our first ever line of business and productivity laptops with features to address the needs of our changing workforce."
"We chose the name 'Summit' because it embodies a meeting of leaders, the pinnacle of capability and perseverance," said Henri Chen, MSI's Notebook Division Chief Design Officer. "Its visual profile is informed by minimalist and modern design philosophies and is intended to appeal to the unique tastes of today's business professionals. Our new logo takes a similar approach, with sharp, straight lines and characters that represent the look and feel of the line."
Summit Series
The Summit Series is available in two models: Summit E Series (Summit E14, Summit E15 ) and Summit B Series (Summit B14, Summit B15).
Both feature a slim, aluminium chassis with military-grade durability and AI noise cancellation to automatically eliminate background noise during virtual meetings. The Series includes facial recognition, fingerprint reader, SD card lock and TPM 2.0, providing enterprise-grade security spanning hardware and software even while not in the office.
Summit B Series sets itself apart by combining 10+ hours of battery life in an ultra-portable form-factor and the option to include Intel iRIS Xe, the most powerful integrated Intel graphics ever.
Summit E Series includes a touchscreen display with multi-touch support and comes in an additional wide range of dedicated graphics and includes an infrared camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition.
The versatile Summit E13 boasts a 360-degree flip display to use as a tablet or easily share projects with teams. It accommodates unique work styles, especially when multitasking while working from home.
Modern & Prestige Series
MSI's sleek Prestige and Modern Series laptops were also updated with the new logo and are now available in chic, contemporary colors. Built for everyday business use, the versatile lines combine value with high functionality. MSI also debuted the Prestige 14 Evo, one of the first laptops to be certified on the Intel Evo™ platform. Its impressively strong WiFi connection, instant wake function, quick login, responsiveness and long battery life make it the ideal portable companion for getting work done and staying efficient throughout the day.
Stealth 15M
MSI also announced a new addition to its popular gaming lineup: Stealth 15M, currently the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its class. It's also one of the few gaming laptops to support advanced PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 for 1.5x faster data loading speed. Designed for gaming on the go, Stealth 15M weighs only 3.92 lbs and is encased in an all-aluminum chassis measuring only 0.63 inches. It also packs an 11th Gen Intel processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2060/GTX 1660 Ti for a powerful gaming experience.
Stealth 15M will be available at online retailers beginning in October starting at $1549.
MSI's "Business & Productivity" lineup will be available at online retailers beginning in October.
Model
SUMMIT E15
SUMMIT E14
SUMMIT B15
SUMMIT B14
Processor
11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor
Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX1650Ti
GDDR6 4GB with Max-Q design
Intel iRIS Xe Graphics
Operating System
Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro for Business
Display
15.6" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design
or
15.6" FHD Touchscreen, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch)
or
15.6" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design
14" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design
or
14" FHD Touchscreen, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (10-points multi-touch)
or
14" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design
15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC,
14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC,
or
14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 45%NTSC
Storage
1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB)
1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB)
1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 / SATA), 1x M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4x4
1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB)
Keyboard
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
Security
TPM 2.0, Fingerprint Reader (support Fido 2)
Webcam
IR HD type (30fps@720p)
Ports
2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2, 1x HDMI(4K@60Hz), 1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III),
1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack
2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0), 1x Type-A USB2.0,
1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-III), 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack
1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
Dimension
14.05 inches (W) x 9.2 inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.94lbs
12.56 inches (W) x 8.62 inches(D) x 0.63inches (H) / 2.95lbs
14.05 inches (W) x 9.2 inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.52lbs
12.56 inches (W) x 215mm(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 2.86lbs
Model
Prestige 15
Prestige 14
Prestige 14 Evo
Processor
Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor
Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB with Max-Q design
Intel iRIS Xe Graphics
Display
15.6" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (True Pixel, Delta E<2)
or
15.6" FHD 60Hz, NTSC 72%, IPS-level display with thin bezel design
14" UHD 4K 60Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design (True Pixel, Delta E<2)
14" FHD 60Hz, 100%s RGB, IPS-level display with thin bezel design
Storage
1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3x4
1x M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4x4
1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB)
Keyboard
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
Ports
2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2, 1x HDMI(4K@60Hz), 1x Micro SD Card Reader(UHS-III),
1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack
2x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
Dimension
14.05inches (W) x 9.2inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.63lbs
12.56inches (W) x 8.46inches(D) x 0.63 inches(H) / 2.84lbs
Model
Modern 15
Modern 14
Processor
Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor
Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450
Display
15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC, close to 100% sRGB, support True Color
or
15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 45%NTSC
14" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel, 72%NTSC, close to 100% sRGB, support True Color
Storage
1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3x4
1x M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4x4
1x M.2 2280 SSD (NVMe PCIe Gen4x4) (Max, up to 2TB)
Ports
1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1,
1x HDMI(4K@30Hz), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,
1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in
1x Thunderbolt 4 (support power delivery, DP1.4a, and USB4.0),
Keyboard
Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
Dimension
14.05 inches (W) x9.2 inches(D) x 0.67 inches (H) / 3.52lbs
12.56 inches (W) x 8.67 inches(D) x x 0.67 inches (H) / 2.86lbs
Model
Stealth 15M
Processor
Up tp 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor
Graphics
UP to GeForce® RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GDDR6
Display
Up to 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
Storage
1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
Ports
1x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (PD charging/DP1.4a/USB 4.0)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1x HDMI(4K@60Hz), 1x Micro SD Card Reader,
1 Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack, 1x DC-in
Keyboard
RGB backlit gaming keyboard
Dimension
14.09 inches(W) x 9.76 inches (D) x 0.63 inches (H)/ 3.92lbs
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, business, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://us.msi.com.