ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to announce the release of its latest digital tool - the MSI customer image portal, available to customers through the exclusive MSI business to business (B2B) site.
This tool is the latest offering in MSI's digital toolbox: tools ranging from the multi-surface visualizer to the product search and favorites list help MSI customers make purchasing decisions.
MSI customers can access MSI's extensive image library of assets, including high-resolution product images, room scenes, and valuable metadata, identifying the product(s) within the settings. Images are available for immediate download, either as a single image or a collection of images that can be added to a personalized cart. A report is also available for download, identifying products throughout the captured collection.
Many search options are available – customers can search for trends, new products, product categories, or by product ID. Looking for a specific list of products? The portal is capable of searching for assets from a spreadsheet, including specified product IDs.
Customers may use MSI's available assets, containing over 5,000 images in various ways – from websites to marketing programs, social media, and to create visual inspiration inside their showrooms.
"The customer image portal is intuitive and easy to use; it was designed to model the simple-to-navigate MSI website," said Al Pacheco, Senior Vice President of Marketing for MSI.
Customers, begin your asset journey here,
https://www.msisurfaces.com/customer-portal/
To learn more about all MSI's design tools available to customers, visit
https://cdn.msisurfaces.com/files/downloads/msi-resources-new.pdf
To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 30 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
Media Contact
Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, jessica.d@msisurfaces.com
SOURCE M S International, Inc