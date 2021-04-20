ORANGE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products announces a new and improved product search feature on http://www.msisurfaces.com, adding to the extensive library of digital tools.
Located under the design tools header, the new product search allows users to look for products using a specific product ID, product name, or merely a photo of a desired tile or countertop surface. If MSI doesn't have an exact product match, several similar options will be presented. Additional search options that may be specified include category, color, material, size, and finish. If you are searching for something in particular, we are glad to help and the product search tool is an excellent resource that is available right at your fingertips, 24 hours a day.
Several enhancements are included in the latest release, including the capability to share a custom link with specific search results, a more user-friendly experience and increased speed and responsiveness throughout the search process.
"Our customers requested more advanced searching capabilities to help hone in on their design style. Using artificial intelligence, MSI made this request a reality through the latest robust tool added to our digital collection, the product search tool," Rup Shah, President of MSI.
For more information about the product search tool, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/product-search/. To see MSI's complete range of products – from flooring and pavers to tiles, countertops, and more, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 30 state-of-the-art showroom and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone and glass products imported from over 36 countries on six continents.
