ORANGE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, partnered with the Orange Senior Center in California and donated 100 refurbished iPads to adults who are 50 years and above through MSI's charity arm - Sarva Mangal Family Trust. The donation is helping seniors transition to a virtual environment during COVID-19.
"We are hoping to help seniors connect to the world and improve the quality of their life, especially during the pandemic. MSI volunteers will conduct seminars for the seniors, teaching them how to use this technology to its fullest capacity," said Raj Shah, President of MSI.
MSI's philanthropic effort will help over 100 seniors served by the Senior Center, operated by Orange Elderly Services, Inc., a local nonprofit organization located in Orange County, California. The center is a focal point in the City of Orange for programs designed for older adults. Its mission is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for adults 50+ through quality programs and services.
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 30 state-of-the-art showroom and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 36 countries on six continents.
About The Sarva Mangal Family Trust
Established in 1994 by the Founders of M S International, Inc. The mission of the Sarva Mangal Family Trust is to improve and strengthen the health, education, and wellness of communities and help them prepare for global jobs of the 21st century. Sarva Mangal is a Sanskrit word that means "Goodness to All."
http://sarvamangalfamilytrust.org
About The Orange County Senior Center
The Orange Senior Center is a focal point in the City of Orange for programs designed for older adults. Our mission is to promote healthy and active lifestyles for adults 50 and better through quality programs and services. We stand as a foundation for older adults to live their lives with independence and dignity for as long as possible in their own homes.
