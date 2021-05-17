MTS Logo

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, announced today that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company's website (www.mtsint.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Contacts:                                                         

Ofira Bar

CFO            

Tel: +972-9-7777-540

Email: ofira.bar@mtsint.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-filing-of-2020-annual-report-301292722.html

SOURCE Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)

