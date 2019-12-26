RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The Company recorded revenues of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $(14,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2019, or $(0.00) per diluted share compared with a net loss of $(227,000), or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted net income of $189,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $(58,000), or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.
The Company recorded revenues of $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $(234,000), or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.4) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted net income of $19,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $(852,000), or $(0.26) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.7 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2018.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "Our results in 2019 reflect the substantial reduction of our ongoing operating expenses attributed to the declining operation and the successful execution of our efforts to improve our operating margins in light of the business pressures that we face. We recently entered the field of omnichannel contact center software. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. In this quarter we started to see initial revenues from this new product, which we consider to be our main growth engine in the coming years. As previously reported, we are also continuing our efforts to find an M&A opportunity.
About MTS
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.
Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
2019
Unaudited
December 31,
2018
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,683
$ 1,150
Restricted cash
770
1,380
Trade receivables, net
360
604
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
204
101
Assets of discontinued operations
149
187
Total current assets
3,166
3,422
SEVERANCE PAY FUND
631
541
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
73
60
OTHER ASSETS:
Other intangible assets, net
6
21
Goodwill
3,225
3,479
Total other assets
3,231
3,500
Total assets
$ 7,101
$ 7,523
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 115
$ 164
Deferred revenues
1,042
1,053
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,604
2,394
Liabilities of discontinued operations
554
606
Total current liabilities
3,315
4,217
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Accrued severance pay
813
722
Deferred tax liability
140
181
Total long-term liabilities
953
903
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital -
Ordinary Shares
29
27
Preferred Shares
15
10
Additional paid-in capital
30,464
29,807
Treasury shares
(29)
(29)
Accumulated deficit
(27,646)
(27,412)
Total shareholders' equity
2,833
2,403
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,101
$ 7,523
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Services
$ 3,194
$ 3,613
$ 1,015
$ 1,272
Product sales
646
695
225
160
Total revenues
3,840
4,308
1,240
1,432
Cost of revenues:
Services
1,150
1,299
365
364
Product sales
288
325
92
112
Total cost of revenues
1,438
1,624
457
476
Gross profit
2,402
2,684
783
956
Operating expenses:
Research and development
408
672
140
167
Selling and marketing
564
1,195
11
338
General and administrative
1,679
1,755
701
531
Total operating expenses
2,651
3,622
852
1,036
Operating loss
-249
-938
-69
-80
Financial income (expenses), net
-27
1
-2
-7
Loss before taxes on income
-276
-937
-71
-87
Tax benefit
-38
-3
-39
-2
Loss from continuing operations
-238
-934
-32
-85
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
4
-346
18
-142
Net loss
$ (234)
$ (1,280)
$ (14)
$ (227)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations
$ (0.05)
$ (0.29)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.03)
Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinued operations
0
-0.11
0
-0.04
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.05)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.07)
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
4,863,489
3,179,963
5,181,402
3,294,323
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
(238)
(934)
(32)
(85)
Stock-based compensation expenses
39
67
13
22
Intangible assets amortization
15
15
5
5
Goodwill impairment, net of tax effect
203
-
203
-
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$ 19
$ (852)
$ 189
$ (58)
Net loss per share:
GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations
$ (0.05)
$ (0.29)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.03)
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ 0.00
$ (0.26)
$ 0.04
$ (0.02)
Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
4,863,489
3,179,963
5,181,402
3,294,323
Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
4,925,436
3,179,963
5,367,245
3,294,323
