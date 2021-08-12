NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures in the 70s will not provide much relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&