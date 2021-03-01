LOS ANGELES, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MULTACOM, the web host that makes the net work, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification for security and availability. This certification reaffirms the importance MULTACOM places on information security policies and procedures with a specific focus on employee responsibility and accountability, appropriate user access, escalation procedures, risk mitigation, ongoing network monitoring, incident reporting, and continuous system operations. The Company's data center clients can feel confident that MULTACOM places their safety and the safety of their data as its highest priority.
Conducted by an independent auditor, the examination of MULTACOM's data center operations was carried out in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The comprehensive assessment has resulted in a publicly available auditor's report in which no deviations to the strict evaluation standards were noted. MULTACOM has consistently maintained this high level of service and security across all previous SOC 2 Type 2 audits. The Independent Service Auditor's Report on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security and Availability determined that the company's "operating controls were suitably designed" and the organization "demonstrates a commitment to integrity and ethical values."
The Trust Services Criteria of Security and Availability, Applicable Criteria, Related Controls, and Tests of Controls are exhibited through the Company's design, development, and implementation of strict employee procedures and system operations for its colocation services. MULTACOM clients across the Company's three Los Angeles, California data centers can rest assured that their data is maintained in a highly secure facility.
"We are committed to putting the security and IT needs of our clients first in everything we do and this SOC 2 Type 2 certification proves that," said Kiarash Jahangiri, chief executive officer at MULTACOM. "I am so proud of the high level of personal responsibility our team consistently maintains on behalf of our clients. Their ongoing effort and dedication are inspiring."
A SOC 2 audit analyzes a service organization's design and operating effectiveness of procedures and system controls and reveals any compliance insufficiencies. While a SOC 2 Type 1 assessment is a snapshot of a single point in time, a SOC 2 Type 2 compliance assessment evaluates if a company has maintained consistently high standards over an entire year. MULTACOM's SOC 2 Type 2 certification with no deviations noted demonstrates the company's dedication to both employee and data center excellence.
MULTACOM is focused on providing all businesses from small start-ups to large enterprises with the resources and IT services required to position their business for success. The Company's suite of services includes colocation, dedicated servers, shared hosting, bandwidth, and IP services, virtual private networks (VPN), and managed services with 100% power and network availability, around-the-clock on-site security, and 24/7/365 technical support.
About MULTACOM
MULTACOM provides dedicated servers and colocation services to businesses around the world. Started by a group of senior system and network engineers, MULTACOM offers the highest possible quality service with knowledgeable staff at the most cost-effective pricing possible. The company's primary data center is strategically located in Los Angeles, CA, and provides robust scalability with fast and easy access to virtually any backbone provider. MULTACOM also provides managed services for small and mid-size service providers in the United States. The Company also offers a range of services for businesses including dedicated servers, private and hybrid clouds, bandwidth and IP services, VPN and colocation, and a suite of managed hosting services.
