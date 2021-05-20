MESA, Ariz., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), the global leader in Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), announced today an exciting Multi Crew Cooperation Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (MCC UPRT) program designed for professional pilots operating in crewed environments.
The first 25 crews to register for the APS MCC UPRT program will receive three high impact features in addition to the core industry-leading on-aircraft training solution. These features include a 1.0-hour Class-specific UPRT simulator session dedicated to Crew Resource Management (CRM) integration; a 1.5-hour self-study online video training course on CRM UPRT; and access to APS's all-new Virtual Reality (VR) type-specific UPRT program while on-site at APS Headquarters.
"COVID-19 has generated an unprecedented industry-wide decline in manual handling and manual flight operations proficiency," said APS CEO Paul "BJ" Ransbury. "While the rate of Loss of Control In-flight events are low, for the majority of flight operations it is responsible for more fatalities than any other cause factor. The Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) indicates a substantial increase in manual handling-related incidents since March 2020, suggesting improved manual handling proficiency is essential to safe flight operations."
ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS
Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS) trains thousands of professional pilots and instructors in comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) skill development each year. APS UPRT programs include integrated Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) solutions via industry-leading computer-based, virtual, on-aircraft (jet, turboprop, and piston), and advanced simulator UPRT. All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aids - Revisions 2 and 3, FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 120-109A Stall Prevention and Recovery Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of UPRT, FAA AC 120-111 Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the APS-pioneered Every Pilot In Control Solution Standard™ (EPIC-S2™) for effective UPRT. Headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, with additional training locations in the USA and Europe, APS provides immediate, turnkey global access to comprehensive UPRT solutions. apstraining.com
