CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Solutions International (SSI), a woman-and minority-owned boutique category growth management firm, today announced it has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the industry's largest open ecosystem of solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.
"We are proud to welcome SSI, into the Nielsen Connect Partner Network," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Nielsen Connect Partner Network. "It is strategically essential for our business to align with companies like SSI that have deep category expertise, particularly within the substantial multicultural consumer market. Through this new relationship, we are shaping a smarter market."
Over the past 16 years, SSI has grown to become a major resource for category growth management, servicing principal players in the multicultural beauty space and iconic brands such as Shea Moisture, Pantene and Carol's Daughter. As a Nielsen Connect Partner, SSI will gain direct access to Nielsen data and will be empowered to combine Nielsen's broad-sweeping, trusted data with SSI's micro-level insights. Jointly, this relationship will bring deep and industry-moving, multicultural intelligence to global CPG manufacturer and retail clients.
"Nielsen's venerated commitment to the multicultural marketplace is impressive and I am energized for the power and knowledge that this new relationship will bring to the industry," said Romina Brown, CEO & President of Strategic Solutions International. "With data as the backbone, we are eager to expand the narrative of the multicultural consumer beyond consumption habits and behaviors to include deeper, nuanced insights."
"The beauty industry and African American community alike will feel the positive impact of this collaboration," said Cheryl Grace, SVP of Multicultural Consumer Engagement at Nielsen. "When you bring together two powerhouse players who are equally motivated to evolve the multicultural conversation, a more informed business and retail environment will emerge to better serve the growing population of multicultural consumers."
SSI launched in 2004, the brainchild of business strategist Romina Brown, who has more than 20 years of sales, marketing, category management, general business management and international luxury goods experience culled from mid- and senior-level executive roles in sales and marketing at such Fortune 500 companies as Eastman Kodak Company, Sara Lee and L'Oreal USA.
SSI and Nielsen will be hosting an invitation only ZOOM Q&A session on May 27, 2020. If you are interested in learning more about how this alliance can add value to your business, please click on this link to submit contact information. https://www.ssiconsults.com/contact-us/
About the Nielsen Connect Partner Network
Since launching in 2016, the Nielsen Connect Partner Network has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 175 unique Nielsen clients by simplifying industry collaboration and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that better align to the way clients measure their business. Click here for additional information on Nielsen's Connect Partner Network.
About Strategic Solutions International
Strategic Solutions International is an award winning Category Management & Market Insights consultancy committed to delivering actionable and cutting-edge strategies to our CPG clients. Since opening our doors in Chicago in 2004, we have established a proven history of curating competitive brand strategies and driving head-turning sales growth. SSI represents some of the largest and fastest-growing brands in their respective industries. SSI delivers insight and fact-based, customized "consumer-centric" solutions to drive profitable growth for corporations, manufacturers and retailers.