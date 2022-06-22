KUDO brings advanced multilingual services and technology to more Microsoft Teams users as KUDO achieves Co-Sell Ready status.
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO, a multilingual meeting SaaS company, announced today that they have achieved Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status for their solution with Microsoft Teams.
The integration enables users to access KUDO's multilingual solution with human-powered simultaneous interpreting driven by a marketplace of 12,000+ professional interpreters within Microsoft Teams. Launched in November of 2021, the SaaS offering allows customers to add real-time interpretation of 200+ spoken and sign languages to any Teams meeting, localize pre-recorded meetings by adding interpretation through KUDO Replay, access post-meeting multilingual recordings and benefit from multilingual technology such as artificial intelligence tools that assist interpreters, smooth boothmate handover/relay, dual-audio listening, reporting and more.
Achieving this status ensures that KUDO will be available on Microsoft AppSource as a co-sell-ready solution. The new status unlocks the collaboration between KUDO and Microsoft's representatives and channel partners in sales opportunities, exposing the solution to a vast community of Microsoft-managed customers. It also boosts KUDO's visibility via joint marketing activities with Microsoft.
"We have seen great traction since the launch, growing over 250% in monthly active users just in 2022. We hope this new status with Microsoft brings even more visibility into how multilingual meetings can power more effective, engaging, and collaborative discussions with international clients and colleagues," says Michal Raz, Vice President of Global Partnerships at KUDO.
Achieving Microsoft Co-Sell status is only accomplished via detailed performance reviews. Microsoft is highly selective and holds this status for companies that demonstrate clear added value with a high-quality service like KUDO.
ABOUT KUDO
KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at http://www.kudoway.com
