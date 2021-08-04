NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.88 billion is expected in the multimedia projector market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the multimedia projector market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the product launches, the growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors, and the government initiatives to support digital transformation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Multimedia Projector Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- DLP
- LCD
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the multimedia projector market include BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp.To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Multimedia Projector Market size
- Multimedia Projector Market trends
- Multimedia Projector Market industry analysis
The government initiatives to support digital transformation is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of multimedia projectors may threaten the growth of the market.
Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist multimedia projector market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the multimedia projector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the multimedia projector market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia projector market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BenQ Corp.
- Canon Inc.
- Coretronic Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sony Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
