MultiTech Devices Can Now be Purchased with NASPO ValuePoint, Simplifying the State Procurement Process
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced an agreement with Discountcell Inc, a NASPO ValuePoint Wireless contract holder, to buy, sell and transact MultiTech's award-winning line of cellular and CBRS devices. NASPO ValuePoint provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting and a simple, competitive path for public sector agencies to make purchases.
Federal and state funding is a giant step forward for schools without broadband access and offers schools an affordable option to purchase secure and reliable CBRS LTE broadband coverage for students at home and on campus. With this announcement, VARs, SIs, School Districts, and higher education can leverage Discountcell Inc's NASPO agreement to efficiently purchase MultiTech Wi-Fi Access Points, modems, and bridges with qualified and available funding. Purchases can be made quickly and easily on state contracts without the delays related to an RFP.
MultiTech is among the first IoT device manufacturers to deliver FCC Authorized devices to schools and higher education using the CBRS mid-band 3.5 GHz shared (no cost airwaves) spectrum that leverages standards from the OnGo Alliance.
"It has never been simpler for schools to deploy and expand their own wireless networks leveraging free to use CBRS airwaves to digitally transform their operations and connect students," said Daniel Quant, Vice President of Strategic Development at MultiTech. "Utilizing a NASPO agreement is a game changer for educational organizations looking to take advantage of state level stimulus funding."
To learn more, please register for our webinar on April 14 at 10:00 ET to learn more about how to take advantage of NASPO ValuePoint to easily procure MultiTech CBRS devices.
MultiTech's CBRS product portfolio includes:
MultiConnect® CBRS Wi-Fi AP access point for use on CBRS cellular networks by school districts, educational facilities, smart cities, hospitality providers and their managed service partners to provide secure, reliable, high-performance LTE broadband coverage and mobility to people and assets in their homes, schools and in public places.
MultiConnect® microCell USB modem, a compact, plug-and-play communications platform makes adding CBRS connectivity to existing assets quick and easy for Chromebooks, notebooks and smart devices. Ideal and cost effective for connecting a single device natively to a CBRS/OnGo network
MultiConnect® eCell CBRS to Ethernet bridge, which makes adding private LTE connectivity to existing third-party Wi-Fi access points, video surveillance and AI cameras, Digital Marquee/Signage, and wired assets quick and easy. With LTE Category 12 CBRS OnGo shared wireless spectrum, there's no need to sacrifice bandwidth when cutting the cable.
Visit multitech.com/schools to learn more about MultiTech CBRS products for schools.
About Discountcell
Discountcell is a certified woman owned small business, DOT DBE and NASPO Valuepoint Wireless contract holder. With over 20 state contracts allowing state, local and education entities to purchase cellular based hardware and accessories, Discountcell offers a simple and easy path for purchases. As an experienced government reseller and contract holder, we understand the purchase process and assists agencies in meeting purchasing guidelines. We have deep technical expertise and experience deploying equipment in many different projects and environment.
About MultiTech
MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration, and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.
