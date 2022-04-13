Highlights Leadership within the Alliance and wider CBRS ecosystem
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced award recognition from the OnGo™ Alliance for leadership within the Alliance and wider CBRS ecosystem. The annual leadership awards program is given out to stand-out members, which this year recognized MultiTech's Vice President of Strategic Development Daniel Quant and was presented today in Philadelphia, PA at the OnGo General Business Session of the Annual Members Meeting.
OnGo is a private LTE standard that gives users a higher level of control over their networks, empowering organizations to optimize the ways they use their data. CBRS Private LTE networks deliver secure business critical communication with improved coverage, capacity, and mobility.
"The OnGo Alliance is delighted to recognize Daniel's contributions this year," said Alan Ewing, OnGo Alliance Executive Director. "MultiTech has been out in front of commercial and Industrial markets communicating and enabling the value of 3GPP-based technologies in the shared CBRS band. We look forward to future accomplishments from Daniel and MultiTech."
This year, MultiTech was also recognized by TMC a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award for its MultiConnect CBRS Wi-Fi AP.
MultiTech's CBRS product portfolio includes:
MultiConnect® CBRS Wi-Fi AP access point for use on CBRS cellular networks by school districts, educational facilities, smart cities, hospitality providers and their managed service partners to provide secure, reliable, high-performance LTE broadband coverage and mobility to people and assets in their homes, schools and in public places.
MultiConnect® microCell USB modem, a compact, plug-and-play communications platform makes adding CBRS connectivity to existing assets quick and easy for Chromebooks, notebooks and smart devices. Ideal and cost effective for connecting a single device natively to a CBRS/OnGo network.
MultiConnect® eCell CBRS to Ethernet bridge, which makes adding private LTE connectivity to existing third-party Wi-Fi access points, video surveillance and AI cameras, Digital Marquee/Signage, and wired assets quick and easy. With LTE Category 12 CBRS OnGo shared wireless spectrum, there's no need to sacrifice bandwidth when cutting the cable.
About OnGo™
OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product's ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the OnGo Alliance.
About the OnGo Alliance
The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit http://www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About MultiTech
MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration, and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.
Contact ~ Jennifer Costello, Tel: +1 781-715-4870, Email: jcostello@multitech.com
