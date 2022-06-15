Transforms the Landscape for In-Building Connectivity Through Seamless Integration of LoRaWAN Sensors into Existing BACnet Building Systems
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services today announced that its award-winning MultiTech Conduit® AP gateway, now supports BACnet, a standard communication protocol for Building Automation and Control Networks and widely used in the SCADA sector.
The Conduit AP harnesses the power of LoRaWAN®, a LPWAN protocol specifically designed for IoT, to provide in-building penetration and connectivity to thousands of IoT assets. The protocol is ideally suited for commercial buildings like hotels, convention centers, offices, retail facilities, hospitals, stadiums, airports… providing low cost, wireless coverage within difficult to reach areas where cell towers or rooftop deployments may not penetrate.
BACnet is the protocol standard for many, if not most, mechanical and HVAC systems and it is usually used to enable the communication between these wired equipment and a BMS (Building Management System) installed inside the building. The BMS is comparable to the brain of the building and the challenge was to enable the communication between the BMS and the wireless sensors using a more recent radio technology like LoRaWAN.
The Conduit AP with BACnet is the perfect link between the BMS and the LoRaWAN sensors installed in the building and lets the integrator propose new services such as energy management, comfort monitoring, access control, safety, and security. The cellular 4G Conduit AP also gives the building manager the possibility to control the BMS from the cloud and provides an extra remote maintenance of the solution. Leveraging LoRaWAN and BACnet allows facilities to reconfigure and expand complex built environments at lower cost, but with greater capabilities.
"The industry needs cost effective LoRaWAN sensors that can monitor more parts of the building and streamline operations - such as leak detection, and parking, to name just a few. The LoRaWAN ecosystem of sensors is growing every day and, as our solution is compatible with any LoRaWAN sensors, it will help the integrators to diversify their service offering," said David Tincher, Product Marketing Manager at MultiTech. "With the Conduit AP's new support for BACnet, LoRaWAN end nodes can look and behave like BACnet nodes, introducing more options for sensors usage, ultimately reducing maintenance and management costs."
The Conduit AP supports eight uplink and one downlink LoRa channel capable of supporting thousands of LoRaWAN end points, including the MultiTech mDot™ & xDot® LoRaWAN certified modules, connected to remote sensors or appliances.
About MultiTech
MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.
MultiTech Press Contact:
Jennifer Costello, Tel: 781-715-4870, Email: jcostello@multitech.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Costello, MultiTech, 7817154870, jcostello@multitech.com
SOURCE MultiTech