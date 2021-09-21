MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced that its portfolio of FCC-authorized CBRS solutions has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Community Impact Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading Web site covering IoT technologies.
"We are particularly proud of this award that highlights how our CBRS Device Family has made a difference during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Stefan Lindvall. "Students and teachers can now utilize these solutions to get cost-effective broadband connectivity where it's needed. We are committed to this community as well as others who will benefit from these groundbreaking Private LTE solutions made possible through OnGo Networks."
MultiTech is among the first IoT device manufacturers to deliver FCC Authorized devices using the CBRS mid-band 3.5 GHz shared spectrum leveraging standards from the OnGo Alliance. MultiTech's CBRS product portfolio includes:
MultiConnect® CBRS Wi-Fi AP access point for use on CBRS cellular networks by school districts, educational facilities, smart cities, hospitality providers and their managed service partners to provide secure, reliable, high-performance LTE broadband coverage to students in their homes and in public places. Visit multitech.com/schools to learn more about MultiTech CBRS products for schools.
MultiConnect® microCell USB modem, a compact, plug-and-play communications platform makes adding CBRS connectivity to existing assets quick and easy for notebooks, Chromebooks and other tablets. The device's modem driver provides a virtual CDC Ethernet interface for ease of installation, configuration and management of cellular connectivity, and is approved for use with CBRS base stations and access points.
MultiConnect® eCell CBRS to Ethernet bridge, which makes adding private LTE connectivity to existing third-party Wi-Fi access points, video surveillance and AI cameras, Point of Sale terminals and wired assets quick and easy. With LTE Category 12 CBRS OnGo shared wireless spectrum, there's no need to sacrifice bandwidth when switching between cellular and Ethernet.
"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Community Impact Award have proved to help make a difference as we battle the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is my honor to congratulate MultiTech for their superior contribution that empower citizens, companies, institutions, and government to continue their critical work in remote access settings," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.
"It is my pleasure to recognize MultiTech's family of CBRS solutions for its innovation and earned the Company the 2021 IoT Community Impact Award," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more action from MultiTech toward contributing and improving its community with IoT in the future."
About MultiTech
MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.
