MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) communication devices and services, today announced that the MultiTech Conduit® 300 Series has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.
"The MultiTech Conduit 300 Series represents an important new platform for innovation in industrial IoT, with advanced new features designed to deliver a potent blend of functionality, flexibility and intelligence at the edge," said Sara Brown, Vice President of Marketing at MultiTech. "We are honored to receive this recognition from IoT Evolution World and grateful to the MultiTech engineering team, who continue to deliver best-in-class solutions."
The newest gateway to its award-winning Conduit family, the MultiTech Conduit 300 Series features mPower™ Edge Intelligence enabling streamlined edge-to-cloud orchestration, management and analytics together with a high performance, secure processor to support Docker and containers for easy programmability and built-in compatibility with leading IoT software platforms. mPower Edge Intelligence incorporates new security features including signed firmware validation, enhanced firewall and VPN settings, secure authentication and more.
"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate MultiTech for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution.
"It is my pleasure to recognize MultiTech Conduit 300 Series an innovative solution that earned MultiTech the 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from MultiTech in the future."
About MultiTech
MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures components, devices and end-to-end solutions for the industrial and commercial Internet of Things. Offerings include first-to-market innovations in low power, wireless access and broadband, low-latency communication technologies, machine protocols, integrated sensors and mobile applications which enable monitoring and management of smart assets, durables and industrial consumables. Visit http://www.multitech.com for more information.
