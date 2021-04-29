MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Apr.29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced the appointment of Mike Fahrion as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new position, Fahrion will collaborate with the MultiTech engineering and product management teams to develop a forward- thinking corporate vision, and technology and product strategy to drive the company toward its next phase of growth.
"MultiTech has built a reputation of providing communication solutions that leverage sensor and connectivity technologies for unparalleled simplicity and user experience," Fahrion says. "It is an exciting time to join the team to expand both the capabilities and reach of such a well-respected pioneering IoT organization."
"Mike's expertise will help guide us as we continue to serve our customers, while addressing new high growth market opportunities in the IOT market," said MultiTech CEO Stefan Lindvall. "We are very pleased to have him join us on this journey and excited about the future we will build together."
Fahrion's extensive background in technology and product leadership includes a 20-year career at Advantech, formerly B+B SmartWorx. During that time, he held key roles as CTO and Director of Engineering, with additional senior roles in marketing, product management and business development. His core technology expertise runs deep, focusing on hardware and firmware architectures for M2M/IIoT communications; wireless sensing utilizing SmartmeshIP, LoRa® and LTE Cat-M technologies; low power designs; edge computing, and edge to cloud communications.
About MultiTech
MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.
