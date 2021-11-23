LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With NFT sales booming, MunchiesNFT wanted to bring the focus back to real art. The original boom of the NFT space happened because it gave artists another way to sell their art. Over the past years though, the NFT space has been consumed by various animal variants which are all easily created & replicated using a computer.
We've seen every variation of an animal possible; from being sideways, upsidedown, smaller, bigger and it has become tiring to see this space being ruined. It's time to bring back real art and showcase the real artistic talent in the NFT space.
The first-ever of its kind, MunchiesNFT is putting cheap zoo animal NFTs to shame with its trippy art collection of 10,000 pieces. Inspired by over 26 famous artists past and present it wanted to show new collectors the difference between computer-generated zoo animals and real art. Their Instagram page shows the behind-the-scenes of each piece created and provides a background to the artist that inspires it.
Adam Rattigan, a fine arts graduate of the De Montfort University is the lead artist of the project and has been working on it for months, carefully crafting every piece of artwork for the platform.
On why Adam was inspired with trippy food art, he says, 'I started journaling artworks of food while traveling to different places. I have always had a love for new art forms from an early age which is why I graduated with a Fine Arts degree. The two kinds of inspiration connected quite naturally. I was experimenting with ideas and thought it made a perfect combo. I am constantly surrounding myself in the company of artists so the inspiration side of things comes from all that.
Sharing his journey with MunchiesNFT, Adam says, 'I'm delighted to be making art again and being surrounded by positive people to embrace the creativity not only in the work but through conversation on the discords and group. Feels like the tides turned and artists are taking the power back.'
MunchiesNFT has ambitious goals and unlike other projects, it is allocating 40% of the funds generated in the mint to a community fund. This will allow it to support other up-and-coming artist projects. The majority of artists struggle with marketing and the costs associated with it for which MunchiesNFT will be creating an accelerator that will help overcome this.
MunchiesNFT has an extensive roadmap that outlines the ambitions in their roadmap and provides weekly updates on their website, they even have some influential 7-figure entrepreneurs joining their board as advisors in the next few weeks. This is all part of becoming something more than just an NFT, they want to become the next big blue-chip NFT like Punks, Bored Ape Club, and The Dogepound.
