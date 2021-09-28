MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Murrieta Genomics, the launch pad for genomic sequencing startups, is pleased to announce that simplSEQ, an incubator company and subsidiary, will be presenting a novel and proprietary approach to sample preparation that will enable researchers to analyze nucleic acids and all other molecules from a single plasma sample at a poster session during the annual Sequencing, Finishing and Analysis in the Future (SFAF) Meeting. The SFAF virtual event will be held September 28th, 2021, and the poster will be presented during a poster session beginning at 8 pm EDT. The data supporting this poster presentation was a collaboration between simplSEQ and the Precision Biomarkers Laboratories at Cedars-Sinai.
According to John Powers, simplSEQ CEO, "This can eliminate one of the critical issues surrounding the extraction of nucleic acids from scarce plasma samples. Under current standard practices, extraction of the acids destroys other molecules in the sample such as proteins and metabolites. Our process is non-destructive and allows researchers to investigate both the DNA and RNA of a sample and the other important biomarkers at the same time."
The poster describes how blood samples were collected from several donors and plasma removed from the samples. Each plasma sample was divided into two parts, both sent to the Precision Biomarker Laboratories (PBL) of Cedars-Sinai, one sample was untouched and the other run with the simplSEQ process for nucleic acid extraction. Using the simplSEQ isolation and purification kit, the supernatant was sent to PBL for evaluation while the bound DNA is preserved on beads for future interrogation.
According to the poster, "The Precision Biomarker Laboratories of Cedars-Sinai generated identical results for both plasma samples, showing that the simplSEQ Nucleic Acid Isolation did not adversely affect the ability to perform protein mass spec analysis on the samples."
This novel approach to nucleic acid purification and isolation was developed by Chief Science Officer Brandon Young, a co-founder of Murrieta Genomics. "As genomic sequencing and analysis has improved over time, it always bothered me that the sample preparation process has remained the same," he stated.
"I believe our patent-pending process will offer significant benefits to scientists. For example, with our process the original DNA and RNA will remain attached to a solid support and exact copies can be made of each strand. Those copies can be interrogated in assays, leaving the original material available for future copying and testing. This may alleviate many problems we see in the industry around sample scarcity," he continued.
The SFAF annual conference includes genomic sequencing thought leaders from around the world. This meeting offers unprecedented access to users and is very popular with hands-on researchers who are interested in the latest developments in the field. Attendees represent all areas of research, ranging from large genome centers and national labs to smaller sequencing and analysis facilities. Presentation topics range from wet lab genomics techniques, data assembly, mapping, and analysis techniques to computer hardware and software solutions.
"As a pathologist, I am acutely aware of how precious samples can be," said Dr. John Spinosa, simplSEQ Chief Medical Officer. "The ability to preserve the original nucleic acid material while assaying a sample may eliminate the need for second biopsies if further interrogation is needed. One can go back to the original isolated sample. Dealing with scarce samples and limited time is becoming a larger and larger issue in the pathology community. The ability to test a nucleic acid sample in multiple ways while preserving the original material would be a huge benefit. One can easily envision stepwise assays and the potential of creating a biobank that patients can return to as their care may dictate. While this has utility in medical diagnostics, it will enable significant advances in basic science investigations also."
About Murrieta Genomics
Murrieta Genomics provides access to next generation sequencing technology for researchers in the health, veterinary, agriculture, forensics and direct to consumer industries. The company is a true business incubator, offering mentorship and guidance from both the scientific and business perspective to aspiring genomic-related entrepreneurs. The founders of Murrieta Genomics have extensive background in business, finance, science and technology. They are supplemented with a prestigious advisory board from both business and science. In addition to low-cost incubation, the company provides hands-on consulting and will provide seed funding to qualified incubator graduates and connections to next-stage funders. For more information visit http://www.murrietagenomics.com.
About simplSEQ, Inc.
simplSEQ fuels the application of genomics by enabling researchers, medical professionals and the full spectrum of laboratories to isolate and analyze a person's genetic and other cellular content to better understand health and disease. This patent pending technology platform addresses known issues with standard methodologies for nucleic acid purification and serves as the basis for other applications. The simplSEQ cNAPI (circulating nucleic acid purification and isolation) kit will be the first commercial product. For more information visit https://www.simplseq.com.
About Cedars-Sinai Precision Biomarker Laboratories
Cedars-Sinai Precision Biomarker Laboratories is a proteomic biomarker discovery, development and commercialization services provider that aims to leverage proteomics to help realize the potential of precision medicine. Cedars-Sinai Precision Biomarker Laboratories expedites the launch of your breakthrough drugs and diagnostic products by integrating novel proteomic methods and translational capabilities to advance clinically relevant biomarkers. For more information visit https://www.cedars-sinai.edu/research/cores/precision-biomarker-laboratories.html.
