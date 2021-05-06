RICHARDSON, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Murrieta Valley Unified School District (Murrieta Valley USD), A California Model School Attendance Review Board District for the 2020-21 school year, has implemented RaaWee TDPS as their collaborative platform. RaaWee, an added toolset, supports the district's goal of "boldly and aggressively advocating for justice, equity, and access for all students, parents, and staff."
This focus translates to Murrieta Valley USD's attendance and engagement efforts as "ensuring that all students have equitable access to the academic and social opportunities provided by our district's programs. Student attendance and engagement work is foundational equity work. It is critical to assessing how our programs serve our student groups equitably and shining light on opportunities to improve." The data provided by RaaWee supports Murrieta Valley USD's partnership with the Riverside County Office of Education to address district-wide equity and student re-engagement goals. The implementation of RaaWee K12 TDPS has proven to be an invaluable tool to fulfill these goals.
"Implementing restorative practices during attendance meetings with families is key to our efforts in addressing educational equity and student re-engagement," notes Katy Wood, Coordinator - Student Support Services at Murrieta Valley USD, Murrieta, CA. The strength of these practices and tools facilitates strategic collaborations within and outside of the school district.
Using RaaWee and interpreting the data in this platform has shifted the district away from punitive interventions, historically used to address chronic absenteeism/truancy issues to a highly supportive, compassionate, and restorative approach. Awareness and rollout of these new techniques are being provided to district, community, county, and state stakeholders in a series of training events. For more information on the district Restorative Practices efforts contact Katy Wood, Student Support Coordinator at kwood@murrieta.k12.ca.us or 951-696-1600 ext. 1027.
Saleem Qazi, CEO of RaaWee K12 Solutions, states, "We at RaaWee see this collaborative and restorative approach to re-engaging students after a year of distance learning as a most important use of our tools. Murrieta Valley USD's response to the pandemic's resulting loss of learning is a model for districts across the country."
For more information on the RaaWee K12 Truancy and Dropout Prevention System or Murrieta Valley USD and its RaaWee K12 TDPS and restorative practices implementation, please contact RaaWee K12 at 972-782-4287 or Murrieta Valley USD at 951-696-1600.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. The RaaWee K12 Truancy and Dropout Prevention System is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Interventions App; and Court Documentation Management.
For further online information about RaaWee K12 Solutions, please visit us at http://www.RaaWeeK12.com.
