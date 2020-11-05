SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Mursion, an industry-leading virtual reality simulations company, is hosting
Here is the full schedule of each day's featured speakers:
Monday, Nov. 9 - Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta
Mary Lefaiver, Ph.D. Candidate, MA, SHRM-CP Digital Design Learning, PwC
Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Mursion Co-Founder and CTO Arjun Nagendran
Daria Tsvenger, Angel Investor, Founder of The Dream Sprint
Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Marc Brackett, Founder of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of Permission to Feel
Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation & Patti Dobrowolski, Founder of Up Your Creative Genius & Creative Genius You
Thursday, Nov. 12 - Sarah E. Lewis, Professor, Department of History of Art and Architecture and the Department of African and African American Studies, Harvard University
Efrain Ayala-Johnson, Learning Strategy, United Airlines
WHEN:
Monday, Nov. 9 - Thursday, Nov. 12, 1-2:30 p.m. ET each day
WHERE:
Via Zoom; attendees can register here
RSVP:
Jamie Thomason, jamie.thomason@mursion.com
MEDIA
Christina Yu, christina.yu@mursion.com
ABOUT MURSION:
Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.