DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit and fixed-route services by the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) beginning January 1, 2022.
Under terms of the new five-year contract, with two additional one-year renewal options, MV will provide safe and reliable ADA-compliant paratransit and select fixed-route transportation for the Corpus Christi region. The company will be responsible for operations, dispatch, scheduling, maintenance and customer service. MV will also implement several service and passenger enhancements including a new customer service voice response system and passenger mobile application technology that will provide passengers access to review scheduled trips and track their bus location.
With this latest agreement MV extends its long-standing partnership with CCRTA into a third decade after beginning initial services in 2003. In the past 12-months, MV has operated more than 126,000 trips for CCRTA's B-Line paratransit service, providing accessibility to individuals affected by disabilities. MV has also assisted CCRTA with innovative pilot programs that have improved transportation throughout the Corpus Christi area.
"MV has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to customer service and operational efficiency," said Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo, CCRTA's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to extend our partnership with a continued shared focus on enhancing mobility throughout the region."
"We are proud of our successful partnership with CCRTA and appreciate the confidence its leaders have placed in MV," said Darrin Hoover, MV Senior Vice President, who oversees operations. "Our team works hard to deliver a high quality and safe service for the passengers we have come to know and we remain committed to bringing new and innovative ideas that provide the best customer experience in the industry."
About the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority
Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) was created by the people in 1986 to provide quality transportation and enhance the regional economy in a responsible manner consistent with its financial resources and the diverse needs of the people. CCRTA covers 846 square miles of service and 2.4 million passenger trips annually through approximately 35 fixed-routes, B-Line Paratransit, and other services. For more info, visit https://www.ccrta.org.
About MV Transportation, Inc.
MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.
