BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MVI Systems has received a 2020 Software and Technology Award from New World Report as the Best Smart Video Door Systems Provider in the United States. The Software and Technology Awards acknowledge the efforts of companies that have sustained excellence and exhibited a long-term commitment to development and advancements in the industry, as well as the pioneers and disruptors of modern technology.
According to Software and Technology Award program manager Laura Hunter, the program "celebrates the visionaries of digital technology, whether they develop software, manufacture cutting edge solutions, or distribute the latest technology to local or global clients." Presented to companies whose products and services help organizations to run more smoothly and efficiently, the awards are based on innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance.
According to MVI's CEO & Founder, Samuel Taub, MVI released an upgraded version in 2020 of its KeyCom interface that replaced words with icons and substituted touch-free features in place of standard, contact-based scanners, interactive displays, and keypads. The introduction of MVI's contactless entry system proved timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The company was originally founded with the knowledge that 86% of millennial renters in the US metropolitan areas are willing to pay up to 20% more to live in smart buildings," said Taub. "MVI's initial products addressed building security & conveniences. Since then, we've been adding increasingly sophisticated technology to our smart video door systems to enhance functionality and further improve the resident experience. Receiving the New World Report's Software and Technology Award for Best Smart Video Door System is validation that we are progressing well toward that goal."
About MVI Systems
MVI Systems is a software development company whose innovative team of designers and engineers have created a revolutionary product for the residential multifamily building market: the patented KeyCom® Smart Video Door Kiosk and Software Platform. KeyCom® relies on a touch screen monitor and smartphone apps to enable residents to interact with guests and visitors with touchless Bluetooth entry and digital keys, creating a user-friendly occupant experience and offering a more secure means for accessing properties. Unlike other video door systems, KeyCom® entry technology recognizes residents as they approach the system based on Bluetooth proximity-— enabling them to enter the building automatically in a matter of seconds.
