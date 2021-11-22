BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MVI Systems (MVI) is pleased to announce that they have received recognition in 2021 for their affordable access control solutions as the winner of New World Report's 2021 Most Innovative Cost-Saving Building Development Solution.
New World Report accepts nominations for industry-leading technologies that provide innovative products, services, and solutions that allow businesses to run efficiently. MVI's MyKey™ / KeyCom® access control solutions have received the coveted Most Innovative Cost-Saving Building Development Solution in 2021 for their consistent updates and developments that improve access control and security of buildings for residents, tenants, property owners, and building managers.
New World Report Software and Technology Awards seeks to find companies that embody excellence and commitment to providing technological advancements, including those in the IoT, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and clean tech. The awards are based on reputation, performance, customer service and satisfaction, innovation, growth, and other valuable metrics.
According to MVI's CEO & Founder, Samuel Taub, "being recognized by New World Report is very significant, and proves that the direction of the current industry landscape is towards smartphone cloud-based access control, and puts our products at the top of our league".
With a whole new mobile app experience coming in 2022, MVI is poised to make even further leaps with their unique and user-friendly products that help tenants around the U.S. feel safer and more secure every day.
About MVI
MVI Systems is a software development company whose innovative team of designers and engineers have created a revolutionary product for the residential multifamily building market: the patented KeyCom® Smart Video Door Kiosk and Software Platform. KeyCom® relies on a touch screen monitor and a smartphone app to enable residents to interact with guests and visitors with touchless Bluetooth entry and digital keys, creating a user-friendly occupant experience and offering a more secure means for accessing properties. Unlike other video door systems, KeyCom entry technology recognizes residents as they approach the system based on Bluetooth proximity—enabling them to enter the building automatically in a matter of seconds.
About New World Report
New World Report is a business news platform providing readers throughout the Americas with business insights, news, innovations, and advice to aid business decisions and facilitate growth. Launched in partnership with parent company AI Global Media, New World Report provides daily updates on its website, as well as a newsletter that reaches an estimated 100,000 businesses and professionals throughout the Americas.
Media Contact
Samuel Taub, MVI Systems, (844) 684-7978, Sales@MVIsystems.com
SOURCE MVI Systems