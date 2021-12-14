BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MVI Systems (MVI) is excited to announce being recognized by Security Sales & Integration with a spot on their coveted Top 30 Tech Innovator of 2021 list for their AI-powered MyKey™ / KeyCom® app.
MVI's MyKey™ app provides seamless access control for residents, Multi-Family & Commercial property owners, and building managers. Their patented solutions enhance security by providing advanced secure access, such as auditing door activity, streamlined communications with visitors, and providing or denying building access from any location, all from a smart device.
Every year, Security Sales & Integration chooses the top products that are noteworthy for both technological advances and practical functionality in security applications, compiling their selections into their Top 30 Technology Innovations lists. These awards feature an unbiased selection of winners that are not submission-based, relying instead on the experience of the technical editors of SSI to select products that are the most beneficial for security dealers as well as integrators. This annual recognition of superior security products spans over a decade.
Samuel Taub, Chairman, CEO & Founder of MVI, is honored to be named to the Top 30 list. "The inclusion of our product and service into SSI's Top 30 shows that the direction of the current industry landscape is towards smartphone cloud-based access control and puts our products at the top of our league."
About MVI
MVI Systems is a software development company whose innovative team of designers and engineers have created a revolutionary product for the residential multifamily building market: the patented KeyCom® Smart Video Door Kiosk and Software Platform. KeyCom® relies on a touch screen monitor and a smartphone app to enable residents to interact with guests and visitors with touchless Bluetooth entry and digital keys, creating a user-friendly occupant experience and offering a more secure means for accessing properties. Unlike other video door systems, KeyCom® entry technology recognizes residents as they approach the system based on Bluetooth proximity—enabling them to enter the building automatically in a matter of seconds.
About Security Sales & Integrations
Security Sales & Integrations (SSI) has been recognized as the authority in technology in the security industry for nearly two decades. SSI reaches over 90,000 executive, sales & technical professionals involved with buying and installing electronic security equipment such as intrusion, IT networking, fire alarms, biometrics, access control, and other security services and products. SSI's editorial features include technology updates, case studies, commercial and residential product applications, installation techniques, and statistical research for security products.
