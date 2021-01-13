MX helps organizations everywhere automate data-driven Money Experiences, making interactions with money as intelligent and personalized as experiences from Amazon, Spotify, or Tesla Latest investment led by TPG Growth with new investments from CapitalG, Geodesic Capital, Greycroft, Cota Capital, Canapi Ventures, Digital Garage, Point72 Ventures, and Pelion Venture Partners, along with Regions Financial Corp. MX leads the industry with secure, reliable, and direct API connections to the world's top financial institutions, enhancing and categorizing transactions with 98% coverage