MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MX2 Technology, an executive IT leadership firm and leader in providing a full suite of Technology As A Service (TaaS) selections, has achieved HITRUST Certification for the company's Private Cloud Infrastructure offering, known as the MX2 Platform.
The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that key implemented systems within the organization are HITRUST-certified and that MX2 Technology appropriately meets the US Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements within HITRUST for managing cyber risk, as required by the Department of Defense (DoD).
This achievement places MX2 in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible prescriptive and scalable security controls framework.
"The HITRUST, Department of Defense (CMMC) certification is a validation of MX2's relentless focus on baseline cybersecurity and proof of our commitment to exceeding the regulatory requirements," said MX2 Technology's Chief Executive Officer, Divyash Patel. "We're honored to be one of the first executive IT leadership firms to receive this prestigious certification. We know that our customers can have greater trust and confidence in us, because this demonstrates our deep commitment to manage client cyber risk."
With extensive expertise serving the biopharma, IT and defense contractor industries, MX2's strict security practices protect customers, partners, and staff during an unprecedented time of cyber-attacks.
MX2 Partnered with ecfirst, a HITRUST-Authorized External Assessor, in achieving HITRUST Certification.
"The HITRUST CSF Certification is the gold standard across industries," said Uday Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive, ecFirst. "MX2's successful achievement of HITRUST Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
About MX2 Technology
MX2 Technology is an executive IT leadership firm. Founded in 2005, MX2 enables the leaders of small and midsized organizations to use technology to grow, manage, and protect their data assets. With its proprietary HITRUST-certified MX2 Platform, the firm provides baseline cybersecurity and a full suite of Technology As A Service (TaaS) selections. Cloud Computing, Storage / Virtualization, Managed IT and Managed Security Services, Backup & Disaster Recovery are a part of a comprehensive service package. This approach has assisted many successful organizations to meet their goals through the strategic use of technology.
For more information, please visit http://www.mx2technology.com.
About ecfirst
Established in 1999, ecfirst delivers complete end-to-end compliance and cyber defense services across the United States and worldwide. ecfirst has completed several thousand information security assessments and guided clients to successfully manage HITRUST certification, NIST and HIPAA compliance programs. Our team has managed assessments using various standards including, but not limited, to NIST SP 800-53/171, CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and others. ecfirst is a CMMC C3PAO Candidate, RPO, LPP, and LTP. ecfirst is also a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor. For more information, please visit http://www.ecfirst.com and http://www.ecfirst.biz.
If you would like more information about ecfirst, please contact Kris Laidley at Kris.Laidley@ecfirst.com
Media Contact
Kris Laidley, ecfirst, +1 (410) 935-2931, kris.laidley@ecfirst.com
SOURCE MX2 Technology