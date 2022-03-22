CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MxD, the national digital manufacturing and cybersecurity institute, today announced that it has launched a new tool to increase the cyber preparedness and compliance of U.S. manufacturers: the MxD Cyber Marketplace.
The MxD Cyber Marketplace provides an entry point to the cyber journey for small and medium manufacturers (SMMs) and other stakeholders. It offers proven solutions tailored to address organizations' cybersecurity needs identified through detailed security assessments. The marketplace also helps current and potential suppliers to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government entities comply with federal cybersecurity requirements.
A typical SMM lacks the time and dedicated expertise to sort through the complex landscape of cybersecurity tools and services. While manufacturers may receive information from qualified vendors, allocating the required investments and understanding how they will facilitate compliance with federal regulations is a significant undertaking. Additionally, most existing off-the-shelf security tools are designed for office IT environments, not machine shops and other manufacturing settings.
"As Chair of the Military Economic Development Committee, it is great to see the MxD Cyber Marketplace innovating manufacturers' relationships with the U.S. government," said Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "It is critical that businesses have the tools to reach their full potential. This launch ensures SMMs have the protection from cyber-attacks so they can grow."
The MxD Cyber Marketplace allows a user to identify gaps relative to prevailing cybersecurity standards and guidance from the Department of Defense and the National Institute on Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the Department of Commerce.
Manufacturers can choose the type of online assessment they need. Initial assessments available on the marketplace include NIST 800-171, which applies to any organization that stores or processes sensitive but unclassified data from the U.S. government, and the latest version of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0), which applies to DoD contractors. The NIST Cybersecurity Framework Assessment, a voluntary set of cybersecurity guidelines, will also be available.
"As the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing, we are charged with elevating the cyber readiness of all U.S. manufacturers – most of which are small companies with few employees who wear many hats," said Chandra Brown, CEO of MxD. "Streamlining the process to incorporate cybersecurity protections means more SMMs will have the ability to increase their security, even with limited time and resources."
For each assessment, the marketplace provides a range of questions from multiple choice to yes/no responses to systematically walk the user through each step. Features include the ability to assign questions to others in an organization, upload evidence as needed, and generate reports (such as a PO&AM – Plan of Action and Milestones) with a summary of standards and control categories that are met and unmet.
The marketplace will have additional cybersecurity assessments and tools as new resources become available. Vendors interested in being featured can contact marketplace@mxdusa.org to begin the process of vetting and approving their cybersecurity tools for inclusion. Marketplace users have the advantage of MxD's review of these tools as a neutral, non-profit third party.
The MxD Cyber Marketplace can be accessed via mxdusa.org/marketplace.
