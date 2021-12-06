BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cryptocurrency investing, once the sole province of anarcho-libertarians and computer-science-degree-holders, has just gotten a whole lot easier. Leading bitcoin IRA company BitIRA has launched an upgrade to its My BitIRA on-demand account management platform, making it easier than ever to diversify retirement savings with cryptocurrencies. This change comes not a moment too soon as an increasing number of Americans, determined not to miss out on this latest financial revolution, are seeking to gain exposure to the massive growth potential that cryptocurrencies offer.
"Our goal was to make cryptocurrency investment just as intuitive and easy to understand as, well, as today's stock-trading apps," said Jeremy Warner, Head of sales at BitIRA. "You know, like Robinhood without the confetti."
That's not exactly an easy task. For example, across dozens of global cryptocurrency exchanges, over 14,000 different cryptos -- from Aave to ZCash -- trade 24/7.
To moderate the information overload, BitIRA only allows trading in eight curated cryptocurrencies at this time. "That's a trivial number compared to the universe of crypto, even so, we give customers access to 60% of the total investable cryptocurrency market cap," Warner explained. "It's sort of like how the Dow Jones Industrial Average only has 30 stocks, yet it's a proxy for the stock market."
When adding features to the new My BitIRA platform, Warner emphasized a balance of ease-of-use and power. "We followed the 80/20 rule," he said. "We implemented the specific features the vast majority of our customers want, in the most streamlined manner. We left out the things most people will never use."
Specifically, the new My BitIRA platform offers:
- Real-time trading, live 22 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Rapid settlement thanks to deep liquidity. This is due to BitIRA's partner Genesis Global Trading, the go-to marketplace for hedge funds and global banks. "Genesis is one of the market leaders serving institutional clients," according to Forbes.
- Triggered trades enable customers to establish automatic buy and sell rules, useful for hedging or buying the dip. "Very handy if you don't want to keep an eye on prices day and night," Warner noted.
- One-click reporting: balances, transactions, historical performance and more all readily-available.
- Reduced monthly custodial fees.
All this comes with the same uncompromising commitment to security as before, and the confidence of end-to-end insurance on every trade.
"Our goal was to put our customer in the driver's seat and make every decision easier," Warner said. "So far, we're hearing nothing but good things in return."
So is this the end of BitIRA's innovations? "Nope, it's just the beginning," Warner said. "We're constantly reviewing new cryptocurrencies for suitability. Enhancing security further, too, that's always top-of-mind for us. Has been since we launched the world's first insured cold storage solution."
Though he refused to mention specifics, Warner did leave us with one final thought. "Now that we've made it easy, our next set of upgrades will be focused on empowering our customers to do more."
