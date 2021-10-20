PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading CryptoIRA investment platform, introduced today its Cash Trading feature to provide investors the opportunity to capitalize on the cryptocurrency market. The first of its kind, Cash Trading is the newest addition to My Digital Money's suite of crypto investment tools that includes the benefits of a cryptoIRA for retirement investing.
Market reaction to Bitcoin activity in recent months, including the Senate's proposed infrastructure bill, regulatory crackdowns in China and widespread adoption from countries like El Salvador, has created new opportunities for investors to maximize on market dips of digital assets and realize financial gains in real time. My Digital Money's Cash Trading feature helps investors manage daily fluctuations of the cryptocurrency market while also holding a cryptoIRA retirement account within the same platform.
"The volatility in the market is a welcome opportunity for new entrants and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to trade with digital assets on the My Digital Money platform," said co-founder and president, Guy Gotslak. "The upside of Cash Trading on our platform is that it's designed with world-class military-grade security and a superior end user experience in mind. Cash Trading introduces new possibilities for our customers to diversify and profit from cryptocurrency."
The latest feature is part of MDM's growing suite of financial tools that enable investors to better manage digital currency assets in their portfolio. MDM is the only cryptoIRA company that enables users to hold Cash Trade and crypto retirement accounts simultaneously. Earlier this year, the company introduced a Play Money Account Simulation that allows investors to test trading strategies with $50,000 of "play" money before using the platform. The company also announced military-grade security technology through Genesis Custody to protect investors' accounts from malicious hacks, threats and attacks.
"Diversification is a wise investment strategy and good rule of thumb for any investor," continued Gotslak. "Crypto's history of volatile swings, widespread adoption from technology companies, merchants, and governments hints at its mass appeal and potential for realizing financial security. My Digital Money has simplified the investment process by creating a one-stop-shop where crypto buyers of all experiences can profit from either a cryptoIRA account for retirement or daily market movements via our Cash Trading accounts."
About My Digital Money
My Digital Money (MDM) provides a safe and reliable retirement platform for investing in cryptocurrency assets. Based in Pasadena, CA, MDM ensures clients can buy, sell, and trade digital currencies in a secure environment as they work toward financial security. The company offers customer support services based in the U.S. as well as market reports and resources to minimize the friction of cryptocurrency investing. To learn more, visit http://www.mydigitalmoney.com
