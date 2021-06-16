PASADENA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Digital Money (MDM), a facilitator of cryptocurrency-based IRA investments, is leading the digital currency industry by empowering investors to securely buy, sell and hold assets in a cryptocurrency IRA with unparalleled military-grade security with Genesis Custody, a global leader in institutional digital asset markets.
"Investors interested in diversifying their retirement accounts with cryptocurrencies are often worried about potential hacks and cybersecurity threats," said Collin Plume, My Digital Money founder and CEO. "With the capabilities of Genesis, My Digital Money offers investors who want to use digital currencies to diversify their retirement portfolios with the peace of mind of best-in-class security."
Supported by an expert team of trading professionals and Genesis' high-powered technology, My Digital Money provides multiple layers of cryptographic security and a combination of cold and hot storage that prevents malicious threats or attempted thefts from accessing one's cryptocurrency funds. Additionally, Genesis Custody's vault risk insurance covers physical loss, damage, destruction or theft of digital assets of up to $600 million to MDM account holders.
Plume added, "Our mission is to empower investors with the opportunity to safely and securely build their retirement with digital currencies. Adding the highest quality, military-level security to our cryptocurrency IRAs provides our customers the confidence to invest in digital assets for their financial futures."
To learn more about My Digital Money and open up a cryptoIRA, visit http://www.mydigitalmoney.com
About My Digital Money
My Digital Money (MDM) provides a safe and reliable retirement platform for investing in cryptocurrency assets. Based in Pasadena, CA, MDM ensures clients can buy, sell, and trade digital currencies in a secure environment as they work toward financial security. The company offers customer support services based in the U.S. as well as market reports and resources to minimize the friction of cryptocurrency investing. To learn more, visit http://www.mydigitalmoney.com
About Genesis
Genesis is a full-service digital currency prime brokerage providing a single point of access for global high net worth and institutional investors. The firm offers sophisticated market participants a fully-integrated platform to trade spot, futures, options, borrow, lend, and custody digital assets, creating new opportunities for yield while increasing capital efficiency for counterparties.
Built on the only global over-the-counter trading firm for digital assets registered with the SEC and FINRA, Genesis combines unrivaled operational excellence, a seamless user experience, and best-in-class client service to provide the full suite of services global investors require to manage their digital asset portfolios.
Media Contact
Trish DaCosta, My Digital Money, 619-241-4617, MDM@kcdpr.com
SOURCE My Digital Money