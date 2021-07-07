PASADENA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading CryptoIRA investment platform, today launched its Trigger Order feature to help investors better manage their crypto investment, limit potential losses during market dips and easily capitalize on opportunities for gains without daily monitoring.
My Digital Money's Trigger Order is an automated order placed to buy or sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum once the digital currency reaches a certain price set by the account holder.
"We are excited to offer another feature to help investors become more confident with their retirement wealth," said Collin Plume, My Digital Money founder and CEO. "Seen earlier this month with the sharp decline in cryptocurrencies, we recognize that digital currencies are highly volatile assets. With My Digital Money's Trigger Order feature, investors can now limit potential losses without being tied to their computers or smartphones every moment of the day."
The new feature also enables investors to secure opportunities for gains by establishing a preset price where their position will be sold during a market dip. My Digital Money account holders can also set predetermined prices that trigger a buy option in order to purchase cryptocurrencies at lower prices for future profit.
As cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets, the Trigger Order capability empowers investors to set targets and conveniently manage assets for retirement.
Recently, My Digital Money released the Play Money Account feature that offers a trading simulation and allows individuals to test trading strategies and see losses and gains in real-time. Anyone can open a Play Money Account without needing to provide credit card, payment information, bank details, or other personal financial data.
"We want our customers to feel in control of their financial futures no matter how the market is behaving," added Plume. "This new feature puts the power back in investors' hands and in charge of their retirement."
Learn more about My Digital Money and open an account by visiting http://www.mydigitalmoney.com.
About My Digital Money
My Digital Money (MDM) provides a safe and reliable retirement platform for investing in cryptocurrency assets. Based in Pasadena, CA, MDM ensures clients can buy, sell, and trade digital currencies in a secure environment as they work toward financial security. The company offers customer support services based in the U.S. as well as market reports and resources to minimize the friction of cryptocurrency investing. To learn more, visit http://www.mydigitalmoney.com.
