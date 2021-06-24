PASADENA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Digital Money (MDM), a cryptoIRA investment platform, today announced it has released a Play Money Account feature to help investors simulate cryptocurrency trading using live market movement without the risk of losing real money. The added feature will help account holders confidently buy, sell and trade in "play" digital currencies before initiating real trades on the My Digital Money platform.
For novice or experienced investors looking to get started in trading cryptocurrencies, the Play Money Account feature offers a trading simulation that allows individuals to test trading strategies with $50,000 of "play" money and see losses and gains in real time while familiarizing themselves with My Digital Money's platform. Users can benefit from the Play Money Account feature without providing credit card, payment information, bank details, or other personal financial data.
"Investing in a new alternative asset class can be intimidating for investors of all levels, and we wanted to give our users the opportunity to engage, test, and refine their trading approach," said Collin Plume, My Digital Money founder and CEO. "This new feature sets a new standard for investors who want to feel confident using our platform in a risk-free simulated environment and go on to make better investing decisions with real cryptocurrencies."
The Play Money Account feature will also help investors see how the news and mainstream media can affect a cryptocurrency's value and their simulated portfolios. Users will receive regular news and tips from various financial media publications through email, allowing the investor to leverage different investment tips and determine which sources are more credible for their trading approach.
Over the course of the year, MDM will roll out new features rolled to help account users make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Account holders can provide their feedback and suggestions for the Play Money Account to My Digital Money by contacting info@mydigitalmoney.com.
About My Digital Money
My Digital Money (MDM) provides a safe and reliable retirement platform for investing in cryptocurrency assets. Based in Pasadena, CA, MDM ensures clients can buy, sell, and trade digital currencies in a secure environment as they work toward financial security. The company offers customer support services based in the U.S. as well as market reports and resources to minimize the friction of cryptocurrency investing. To learn more, visit http://www.mydigitalmoney.com
