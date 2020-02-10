CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Presidents Day, Made in the USA My Green Mattress proudly announces their Presidents Day sale from February 10 – February 19 with 15% off entire orders using code: SAVE15. Customers can Save 15% on already affordable certified organic mattresses for their whole family. In addition, customers will SAVE 15% on the popular Emily Crib Mattress, plush latex toppers, organic cotton waterproof protectors and more.
As of 2019, the materials and operations in the family owned factory are now certified all organic by the Control Union. Organic materials include GOTS certified organic cotton and wool sourced from within the USA and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut. All mattresses are hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Customers can choose from a variety of mattresses including: the luxurious and plush Natural Escape mattress, the Hope – a spring-free all-latex mattress, the firm, latex-free Pure Echo mattress, or the Kiwi mattress – the most affordable choice that is perfect for kids' rooms. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 100-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. In addition to the Presidents Day sale, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount to Veterans.
About My Green Mattress:
In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.