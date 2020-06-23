SANTA ANA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA), an industry leader in business improvement software, today announced that Meals on Wheels San Francisco (MOWSF), a provider of nutritious meals and professional social work services, is streamlining inventory management and meal production with Kechie™ ERP to manage the supply chain in their new state-of-the-art kitchen facility.
"With our new kitchen and food production facility set to open later this year, we want to assure that our capacity to produce and deliver 20,000 meals a day to thousands of homebound seniors living in San Francisco, is supported by a user-friendly tool that is robust and scalable," explained Frank Scott, MOWSF Director of Fleet and Facilities. "The Kechie software solution will allow us to monitor our end-to-end supply chain management from procurement, inventory and tracking, to the end destination, which is into the refrigerators of our meals recipients."
Utilizing the latest in cloud technology, Kechie is a robust and agile Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to help organizations capture critical data in real time with a simplified user experience, enabling MOWSF to manage meal production and delivery with control and confidence.
"We are very pleased to partner with MOWSF to deliver fresh and healthy meals to folks with dignity," said Mariam Komeili, MOA co-founder and CEO. "Having served as a volunteer on a local delivery team, the MOWSF mission speaks to the level of social responsibility we value with our Kechie solutions. Together, we aim to build a stronger, more efficient process to support health, welfare and independence in our communities."
About Meals on Wheels-San Francisco
Since 1970, Meals on Wheels San Francisco (MOWSF) has been serving people, mostly seniors aged 60 and older, who have the greatest physical, social, and economic needs and who have limited ability to purchase food. MOWSF has provided seniors residing in San Francisco with what they need to live independent and dignified lives – nutritious meals, professional social work services including wellness checks, and a friendly visitor. In 2019, staff and volunteers delivered 2.2 million meals to nearly 4,500 homebound seniors and adults with disabilities.
In 2020, Meals on Wheels San Francisco will celebrate 50 years of serving the older adult community. Construction is underway on a new state-of-the-art kitchen and food production facility that will increase the organization's capacity to produce up to 20,000 meals daily. The new kitchen will be the largest of its kind in California and is expected to be in operation by the end of 2020. To learn more about Meals on Wheels San Francisco, visit mowsf.org.
About My Office Apps, Inc.
My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. Building on three decades of software design and development, MOA delivers Kechie™, a transformative business tool. Kechie is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning Software as a Service (SaaS) platform with a simplified user experience and the latest in cloud technology. It is quick and easy to implement without the expensive price tag. Sold in separate packages – inventory and warehouse management (CRM, Sales, Procurement, Logistics included), manufacturing, finance – or a fully configured ERP system to integrating all of these individual modules. Kechie is easily configured to the scalable needs of your growing business. For more information on managing your business processes more efficiently and effectively, visit www.kechie.com or www.myofficeapps.com.
