AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.
Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer and Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 16th at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here.
About My Size, Inc.
My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.
Own a fashion store and want to increase sales as well? Click here
Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.
Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.
U.S. Press Contact:
5W Public Relations
mysizeid@5wpr.com
IR Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com