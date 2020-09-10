MySize_Logo.jpg
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

 

 

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer and Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 16th at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here.

U.S. Press Contact:
5W Public Relations
mysizeid@5wpr.com

IR Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com

