STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) publishes the 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report. The Annual and Sustainability Report is available on the company web site as a PDF.

A printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be distributed to shareholders who have asked to receive this.

The Annual General Meeting which originally was scheduled to take place on May 7, 2020 is postponed. Mycronic AB (publ) will publish a new notice to the Annual General Meeting no later than four weeks prior to the new date. The Annual General Meeting will at the latest be held on June 30, 2020, in accordance with existing legislation.


This information is information that Mycronic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:
Tobias Bülow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46-734-018-216
tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-publishes-the-2019-annual-and-sustainability-report,c3080861

The following files are available for download:

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.