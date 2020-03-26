STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Due to the great uncertainty created by the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors of Mycronic AB (publ) has decided to propose the Annual General Meeting on May 7 2020 that the dividend is changed from the earlier communicated 3.25 SEK per share, to a dividend of 2.00 SEK per share.

"After the record year 2019 Mycronic has a strong financial position and liquidity. The company wants to be well prepared to take advantage of future opportunities that might arise and the Board of Directors therefore wishes to be prudent. Considering the prevailing uncertainty, the proposal is well-balanced", says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO at Mycronic.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:
Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46-8-638-52-00
anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com 

Tobias Bülow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46-734-018-216
tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

The information is of the type that Mycronic is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons stated above, on March 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-s-board-of-directors-proposes-changed-dividend,c3069540

The following files are available for download:

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.